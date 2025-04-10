Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $266,028.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,903.78. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.52.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

