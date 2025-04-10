New Gold (NYSE:NGD) vs. Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Critical Analysis

Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Free Report) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Searchlight Minerals has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Searchlight Minerals and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Gold 0 2 6 2 3.00

Profitability

New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

This table compares Searchlight Minerals and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A New Gold 11.10% 13.70% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Searchlight Minerals and New Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A -$2.28 million N/A N/A New Gold $924.50 million 2.77 -$64.50 million $0.13 24.92

Searchlight Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats Searchlight Minerals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

