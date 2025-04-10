New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1265216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.84.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 260,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 429,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

