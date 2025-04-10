Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 36,755 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.27.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

