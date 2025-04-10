NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.18. 1,034,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,814. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

