Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.27 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 96.16%.
Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Performance
NAVF stock opened at GBX 182.72 ($2.33) on Thursday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 156.50 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.12. The company has a market capitalization of £348.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.
Nippon Active Value Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nippon Active Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.
