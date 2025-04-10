Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 98,403 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 486,710 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $494.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

