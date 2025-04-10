Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 300,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $310,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,657.72. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

