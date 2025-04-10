Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 6,691,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,177. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after buying an additional 3,278,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

