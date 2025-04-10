NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $15.30. NuScale Power shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 1,010,756 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

