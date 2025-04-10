NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1,597.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 914.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

