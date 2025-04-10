Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 13,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 46,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $705.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oculis by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oculis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.