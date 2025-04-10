ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON24 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,164,092 shares in the company, valued at $16,548,201.16. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 35,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $194,890.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,539.72. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 206,529 shares of company stock worth $1,174,541 and sold 198,813 shares worth $1,151,042. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

ON24 Profile

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.