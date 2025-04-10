Open Loot (OL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.63 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Loot has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,001,477 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 361,356,779.7542 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.03053557 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $14,081,660.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.