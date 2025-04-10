Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 27.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 1,140,952,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 229,227,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
