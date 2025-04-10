Organon & Co. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the average volume of 1,782 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,288,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

