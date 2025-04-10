Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 129274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.11.

Several research firms recently commented on OLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.18 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Paul Schmidt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$659,660.00. Also, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,399 shares of company stock worth $5,067,805. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

