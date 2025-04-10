Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.42.

NYSE OC opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

