Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 3,053,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,977,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.29%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 68,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

