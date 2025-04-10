Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

PACB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 3,314,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,272,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $403.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at $352,672.96. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

