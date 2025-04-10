Palamina (CVE:PA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Palamina Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

