Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,888 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,213. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

