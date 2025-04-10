Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in BOX by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,010. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,037 shares of company stock worth $2,414,639. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

