Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 19,760 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,134,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,901.99. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

EXTR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

