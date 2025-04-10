Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 4,696 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,392. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

