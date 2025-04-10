Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,581,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 305,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,131.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 278,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TriNet Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.26. 3,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,328. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

