Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $441.44. 64,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,773. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.71.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.