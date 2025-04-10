Paralel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.2% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,333,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,467,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

