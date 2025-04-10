Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ARE traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,150. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

