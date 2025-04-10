Paralel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.42.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.2 %

Owens Corning stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98. Owens Corning has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

