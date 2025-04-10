Paralel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $5,552,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 333,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 145,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE G traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 14,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

