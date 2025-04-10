Paralel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 763.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

