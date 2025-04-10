Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $43.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.63. 292,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,037. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

