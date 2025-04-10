Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $251,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 116,304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $6,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

