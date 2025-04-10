Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $322,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,252.58. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

