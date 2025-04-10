Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 62,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 65,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 49.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

About Performance Shipping

