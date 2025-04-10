Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 56205311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 138.79%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,050,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,312 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,508,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 542,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 579,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 309,112 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
