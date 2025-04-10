PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHIN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE PHIN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.56.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PHINIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

