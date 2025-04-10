Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $14.90 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 936.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,943 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after buying an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 92,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.