Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Price

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Up 12.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CVLT opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 478.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.