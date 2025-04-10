Piper Sandler Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $74.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 82,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.