Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $55,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

