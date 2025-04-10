Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAIN opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

