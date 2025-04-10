ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Raymond James

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

PRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRA

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 197,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.09. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.