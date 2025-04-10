ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 410,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ProAssurance by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

