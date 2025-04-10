Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 486,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 82,490 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Prologis by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 694,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 494,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

