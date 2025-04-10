Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $42,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,577,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

