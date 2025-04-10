Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – April 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and AbbVie are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders through dividends, often on a quarterly basis. These stocks are popular with income-focused investors because they can provide regular cash flow along with the potential for capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 212,653,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,311,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 279,381,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,280,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $6.74 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,984,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,144. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.84 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $429.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $11.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,115,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,830. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a one year low of $133.88 and a one year high of $168.96.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,459. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average is $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $305.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

