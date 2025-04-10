Promising Real Estate Stocks To Consider – April 10th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, or manage real estate properties, including residential, commercial, and industrial assets. They often include Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other property-focused firms, offering investors exposure to the property market and potential income through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,986,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,596,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,896,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 114,941,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,411,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

