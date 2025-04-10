ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $47.46. ProShares Short S&P500 shares last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1,818,396 shares changing hands.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

