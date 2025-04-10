ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $47.46. ProShares Short S&P500 shares last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1,818,396 shares changing hands.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.
ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
